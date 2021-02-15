Nicki Minaj’s Father Killed In Hit And Run

MINEOLA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The father of “Trollz” rapper Nicki Minaj was killed in an apparent hit and run accident in Long Island on Friday.

According to CBS New York, Nassau County police said 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking alongside a road in Mineola at 6:15 PM on Friday when he was struck by a car that left the scene.

Maraj was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died on Saturday., police said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Minaj, who is 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad, but relocated with her family to the New York City borough of Queens where she grew up.

She has not released a public statement on the incident.