Sofar Sounds Acquires Seated

(CelebrityAccess) — Sofar Sounds, a live events company focused on curating concerts in unique locations, announced the acquisition of VIP event ticketing and artists services company Seated.

Following the acquisition, Seated will continue to operate as an independent company but will integrate its technology into Sofar’s platform, including bringing some of Seated’s tools to Sofar’s event dashboard.

Other dovetails include tools to allow artists to connect with fans, as well as a new, in-development tool aimed at artists that Sofar Sounds was not ready to fully reveal.

“Nearly a year ago, the pandemic threw live music (and the world) into crisis. We know how many Sofar artists rely on playing shows to connect with fans and make a living, and we wanted to do whatever we could to support the artist community through this, continuing the work we’d been doing to build Sofar into an even better resource for independent artists,” Sofar Sounds said in a blog post announcing the deal.

“As part of that effort, we’re really excited to announce that artists services company Seated is joining the Sofar team—a huge step in our journey to support this global artist community. Seated has built some amazing tools that enable musicians to promote their shows and better connect with their top fans. Together, we’re going to be able to do even more for artists both digitally and in person when live music returns.”