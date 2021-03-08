Victoria To Hold State Memorial For Michael Gudinski

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — The Australian state of Victoria has released the details of a state memorial planned in honor of the late Australian music industry legend Michael Gudinski, who died unexpectedly last week.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said the state memorial will take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 24th.

The event will be open to the public but the full details of attendance in the era of COVID have yet to be announced. According to Victoria, seating in the arena will be reserved for family, friends, colleagues and industry representatives.

“This unique State Memorial will celebrate that lifelong passion and honor his significant contribution to the Australian music industry and the state of Victoria,” Andrews said in a statement, according to local media outlets.

Gudinski, who founded Australia’s Mushroom Group, died in his sleep on March 2nd at his home in Melbourne. He was 68.

Andrews paid tribute to Gudinski personally on social media last week after news of his passing broke: