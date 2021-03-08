CAA Mints 16 New Agents And Execs At Annual Retreat

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As part of its annual creative retreat, which is taking place virtually this year for obvious reasons, Creative Artists Agency announced the names of sixteen staffers who have been promoted to agent or executive roles at the firm.

“We are proud to promote these wonderfully talented individuals who have worked tirelessly to get to where they are today,” said Chief Innovation Officer and CAA Board Member Michelle Kydd Lee. “They have each proven their ability to live out the values of CAA on a daily basis and continue to work with passion, unparalleled client service, and an exceptional commitment to the agency’s team-centered culture. They have each carved out an incredible career for themselves through their hard work and dedication, and we are so proud to be a part of this next phase of their journeys.”

New agents joining CAA’s music department include Evan Kantor, who will be based in Nashville; Chris Ibbs, who is based in London; and Gotham-based Jasmin Nash.

Newly promoted talent agents include Joella Dorenbaum, Mathilde Dumont, JB Fogel, Harry Fotopoulos, Faith France, Yale Wolman, and Arya Zanganeh, who were all based in CAA’s Los Angeles offices.

CAA also announced the promotion of Simone Capers and Maya Nelson in Maimi, as well as Corey Vann in CAA’s New York offices were all named executives in the Agency’s high profile basketball division.

New York-based Alex Gold was upped to agent in CAA’s theatrical division, while Norris Brooks and Yesenia Martinez, both based in Los Angeles have joined CAA’s Scripted Television and Commercial Endorsements departments, respectively.