Bulldog DM Capitalized On The Explosion Of Livestreaming In 2020

In a year where COVID-19 made livestreaming the only real option for concerts and live events, B2B livestreaming specialists Bulldog DM racked up an impressive 61 Million views over the past 12 months.

According to Bulldog DM, the company delivered custom livestreams for a variety of events, from performances by a diverse array of artists such as Marshmello, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and Reba McEntire among others. Bulldog DM also collaborated on events with corporate clients, including the Hyundai Elantra Global Reveal, as well as brand events with AT&T and Gillette.

As well, Bulldog DM powered TikTok’s New Years Eve livestream, broadcasting 20 streams across 13 time zones, as well as Justin Bieber “Journals” Valentine’s Day 2021 show, which became the most watched livestream of all time by a single artist on TikTok.

Bulldog DM also played a key role in fundraising, hosting livestreams that helped the National Independent Venue Association as they worked to stave off financial doom for its member venues in the absence of meaningful financial support from the Federal Government.

According to Bulldog, the secret sauce of their success (business in 2020 grew by 320% year-over-year) is its high-quality streams with stereo sound, combined with a bespoke approach to production. The approach resulted in an average watch time of 41 minutes per unique viewer on Bulldog DM powered white-labeled client microsites, an impressive feat in the modern era of bifurcated attention spans.

“Livestreaming has exploded but the learning curve to deliver a high quality, seamless experience is still high,” notes John Petrocelli, Bulldog DM Founder and CEO. “Our approach of creating custom livestream destinations unique to each client means no two experiences are ever the same.”