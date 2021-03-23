B. J. Thomas Diagnosed With Stage IV Lung Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — Billy Joe “B. J.” Thomas, the Grammy-award-winning singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

According to a statement from his publicists, Thomas is currently undergoing treatment at a health care facility in Texas and hopes to stage a complete recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans. I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you,” Thomas wrote, announcing the diagnosis.

According to a statement, Thomas plans to continue to “interact” with industry colleagues and fans and hopes to continue to make public appearances as his health situation allows.

Thomas, who has sold more than 70 million albums over the course of his long career, recorded hits such as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked On A Feeling,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.”

His first major hit was a cover of the Hank Williams classic “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” which went gold for Thomas in 1968, shifting more than a million units. Since then, he has expanded his range to include everything from gospel, such as his 1981 album “Amazing Grace” which earned him a Dove Award for Album by a Secular Artist that year, to pop hits such as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, which won the Academy Award for best original song in 1970.