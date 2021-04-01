The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Tom Rush

Tom Rush is the original singer/songwriter. Honing his chops in Cambridge while attending Harvard, Tom ultimately got record deals at Elektra and Columbia and is famous for not only his own songs, but for introducing those of James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne to the masses. Listen as we hear not only about the history, but Tom’s battle with Covid-19 and the aftermath, as well as what he’s up to today.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tom-rush/id1316200737?i=1000515317307

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5reMuryuV4IZik0osakJNg?si=lTmniLkaTxaeR44zuvA0ag

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast?

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast