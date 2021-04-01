Watch The Small Business Association’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grants Webinar Here

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On March 30th, the Small Business Administration hosted a virtual seminar detailing the opening of applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which is scheduled to take place next week.

The hour-long seminar covers a range of topics related to the application process, including what documentation will be required, eligibility requirements, how the application process works, and more.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Grants for the SVOG program are scheduled to open on April 8th (next Thursday) and will disperse more than $16 billion to eligible entities.

If you missed the seminar, the SBA posted a video of the event which we are sharing here.