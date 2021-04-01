Dead & Company Announce Playing In The Sand, A Cancun Destination Concert Experience

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced plans to return to Mexico for a destination concert experience that will feature three days of music, sun, and maybe fun, if you’re into that sort of thing, on the beach Cancun.

Produced in partnership with CID Presents, and On Location, Dead & Company’s ‘Playing in the Sand’ will take place from January 13-16, 2022 at Moon Palace resort in Cancun and feature three nights of performances on a private stretch of white sand beach just feet from the Caribbean Sea.

In addition to daytime entertainment and nightly concerts, guests will be able to explore the Yucatan Peninsula and Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, as well as trips to the diving destination Isla Mujeres and sailing on catamarans.

The resort also offers gourmet all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour room service as well as plenty of activities on both land and sea, including a luxury spa, a and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

As for the specter of CID Presents will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and The World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests.

As well, CID Presents and Dead & Company will continue to work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB, to expand Playing in the Sand’s environmental program to ensure that Playing In The Sand has as little environmental impact as possible.

For more information about Playing in the Sand 2022, including how to book all-inclusive packages as well as health and safety precautions and payment plan details, please visit: www.playinginthesand.com.