Sony Music Publishing Acquires Paul Simon’s Song Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has sold the rights to his extensive song catalog of hits to Sony Music Publishing.

Through the deal, Simon joins a growing number of legacy recording artists who are cashing in on the current frenzy in the music publishing to acquire the rights to evergreen catalog.

The deal covers material from across six decades of Simon’s career, including during his professional partnership with Art Garfunkel, as well as his successful second act as a solo artist. S

Songs covered in the sale include “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I Am A Rock,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” “Still Crazy After All These Years,” “Graceland,” and many others.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well,” Simon said of the deal.

“Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel standards like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family,” added Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt.

Paul Simon was represented in the transaction by Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, P.C. and Sony Music Publishing was assisted by Davis Shapiro Lewit & Grabel, LLP.

The financial terms of the sale were not revealed.