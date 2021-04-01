Marissa Putney, VP International Label Management, The Orchard

(Hypebot) — In this edition of A2IM’s Featured Executive column we hear from Marissa Putney, VP of International Label Management at leading global music distributor The Orchard.

This week’s featured executive is Marissa Putney,

Vice President, International Label Management at The Orchard. The Orchard is the industry’s leading global music distributor and artist and label services company operating in 45 markets worldwide.

What is Marissa’s role at The Orchard?

In her role, Marissa leads the International Label Management team based out of New York, acting as the lead on building campaigns to propel international artist growth and development. She works with other territories and their priority releases, alongside independent labels, managers, and artist teams. Marissa’s day-to-day consists of seeking out areas of opportunity to widen artists’ reach – crossing country boundaries and languages – while working alongside various internal departments from marketing, advertising, finance, legal, video services, and more. Her international expertise spans across working with other developing artists from Turkey (Emir Taha), Spain (DORA) and Japan (YOASOBI).

What are some project highlights from your time at The Orchard?

Product management for BTS, who work closely with The Orchard’s digital and physical sales teams to ensure their releases are accessible across global digital and physical music retailers.

who work closely with The Orchard’s digital and physical sales teams to ensure their releases are accessible across global digital and physical music retailers. Supporting K-pop group Stray Kids, as well as other JYP Entertainment artists.

Assisting with campaigns for Reggaeton powerhouses and legends Jowell & Randy, Eladio Carrion, Mora, Corina Smith, Lyanno and many others via Rimas Entertainment.

Tell us more about Marissa outside the office!In Marissa’s spare time, when she’s not supporting globally recognized artists and labels at The Orchard, she volunteers her time with the non-profit organization Studio Samuel, as part of their Impact Committee assisting with donor management and retention. In previous years, she’s traveled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on several occasions to do volunteer work on the ground at the Studio Samuel training center. Marissa received a certificate from MIT for “The Challenges of Global Poverty” and is currently taking a Stanford University online certified course for “Women’s Health and Human Rights.”

About A2IM:

A2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector. Membership currently includes a broad coalition of more than 700 Independently-owned American music labels. A2IM represents these independently owned small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) interests in the marketplace, in the media, on Capitol Hill, and as part of the global music community. In doing so, it supports a key segment of America's creative class that represents America's dierse musical cultural heritage. Billboard Magazine identified the Independent music label sector as 37.32 percent of the music industry's U.S. recorded music sales market in 2016 based on copyright ownership, making Independent labels collectively the largest music industry sector.

