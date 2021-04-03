Report: DMX Hospitalized In Serious Condition

WHITE PLAINS, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Earl Simmons, the rapper popularly known by his stage name DMX, has reportedly been hospitalized in New York on Saturday after he suffered a heart attack while suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

According to TMZ and Billboard, which first reported the incident, Simmons, who has a history of substance abuse, was rushed to a hospital in White Plains after suffering the heart attack at his home on Friday evening.

A rep for Simmons did not immediately respond to CelebrityAccess.

TMZ reported that the rapper is in “grave” condition with some unnamed sources telling the publication that Simmons was in a “vegetative state.”