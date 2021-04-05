Tour Amoeba Music’s Massive New Hollywood store

(Hypebot) — No record store opening in recent memory has garnered more interest than Amoeba Music’s massive new store in Hollywood.

When the new store finally opened last week, Amoeba was reaching out on social media begging customers to come back another day.

Customers had begun to form a line at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Variety and by the Thursday morning opening the socially distanced line went two blocks south to the Hollywood Palladium and wrapped around that venue.

Exacerbated by state mandates and the store’s own promise to keep the capacity well below 50%, by 1 PM on opening day Amoeba Music was forced to tweet, “Hey folks, the line to get into Amoeba Hollywood is several HOURS long at this point” and urging people not to try to come that day.

For the still curious, fortunately, there’s this extensive video tour.

<iframe width=”740″ height=”426″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/d-i8Fdh3Bzo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>