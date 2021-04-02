9:30 Club To Launch NFT Fundraiser With Other Independent Venues

The National Independent Venue Association has partnered with artist Young & Sick (AKA Nick van Hofwegen) and fundraising imitative Gold flyer, to stage The Golden Ticket, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art fundraiser to help support independent music.

Starting on Wednesday, music fans and independent venue enthusiasts can place bids to win one of a series of 10 li Young & Sick-designed NFT crypto art with a special “Golden Ticket” that will grant two tickets, replete with VIP access, to a show at the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Lincoln Theatre.

Along with the NFT Tokens, fans will also be able to purchase a series open edition collectible NFT pieces, available for a limited time, allowing a broader audience to support the cause.

Proceeds from the NFT will go to support the ten Goldflyer venues, including the 9:30 Club, Bowery Ballroom, EXIT/IN, First Avenue, The Independent, Mohawk, The Metro, Neumos, Tipitina’s, and The Troubadour.

“The public’s support has truly buoyed us as we continue to navigate the excruciating difficulties of keeping the business while we’re fully shuttered, with no revenue and bills to pay,” said Donna Westmoreland, 9:30 Club and I.M.P. COO. “This exciting initiative puts us back at the cutting edge of culture, which is where we love to be. We think the artwork is just killer, and we’re incredibly grateful to be part of it all.”

“Having been inside most of these venues both as a performer and a fan, I jumped at the chance to get involved with NIVA and these iconic venues as fast as I could. I – like most people – can’t wait to go back to seeing live music, and these legendary venues hold a special place in my heart. I hand-drew these venue interpretations with classic show posters in mind. I hope you love ’em as much as I loved making them. Your help is worth so much. Thank you. x” – Nick, Young & Sick

For the auction, which will take place on Makers Place, fans can use credit cards or cryptocurrency to make a bid.

The Golden Ticket NFT art auction will be celebrated on the Clubhouse drop-in audio platform with a launch party on April 7th and a closing event on April 9th.