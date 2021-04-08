Laura Davidson Launches New Live Events Consultancy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Laura Davidson, former Head of Artist Bookings, European Festivals for AEG Presents who helped to launch the UK offices for Goldenvoice, announced the launch of Amigas Live, a new live events consultancy.

With offices in London and Barcelona, Amigas Live is positioned as an “inclusive, female-run business” that offers a range of services catering to the live industry with a focus on sustainability, inclusivity and innovation.

Services on offer include consultancy and development of strategy, to event planning and production, curation and booking, partnerships, marketing and promotion.

“AMIGAS was born from a desire to rebuild the live sector – not exactly as it was, but anew. The pandemic has meant that we are all looking at our lives, and what we want to go back to. For me, that’s live music and I see this as an opportunity to do it differently,” Davidson said in a press release.

“Sustainability, inclusivity and innovation are really important to me and will be a big part of what we do and how we work. We want to work on projects, and with artists and partners who share the same values,” she added.

With two decades worth of experience in the live events sector, Davidson helped to establish Goldenvoice’s London office in 2014 and later transitioned to AEG Presents in 2017, serving as the head of artists bookings for their newly launched European festival division.

During her tenure with AEG, she led bookings for the brand’s All Points East festival when it spun up in 2018.