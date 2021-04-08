The Small Business Administration Begins Accepting Applications For The The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program

(CelebrityAccess) — The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program, which will distribute more than $16 billion in targeted economic relief to companies affected by the industrywide shutdown imposed by the pandemic has officially begun accepting applications.

The program, established through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act includes is open to a variety of entertainment facing businesses, including venues operators, promoters, theatrical producers, talent reps, performing arts organizations, cinemas, museums, zoos and aquarium operators.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Grants can be used for a range of purposes, including covering payroll, rent, and utility payments, as well as worker protection expenditures, payments to contractors, and insurance payments among others.

The grants will be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Click here to start your application.