Eliah Seton Named President Of SoundCloud

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming service SoundCloud announced the hire of veteran label exec Eliah Seton as the company’s new President, effective on May 1st.

In his new role, Seton will manage SoundCloud’s business strategy, oversee content partnerships and business development, lead mergers and acquisitions, and be responsible for the company’s distribution and artist services businesses, reporting directly to Michael Weissman, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud.

“Eliah’s passion for music and his innovative spirit combined with his deep industry experience in delivering world class services to the global music community is exactly the expertise and mindset that will help transform SoundCloud into the leading music entertainment company. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Eliah, an extraordinarily skilled business executive and wonderful person, to forge our company’s strategic path, deepen our artist and industry relationships, and create even more opportunities for artists to grow and earn throughout their careers on SoundCloud,” said Michael Weissman.

Seton joins SoundCloud from Warner Music where he held multiple senior roles since joining the label in 2009, including most recently as President of Warner’s indie services unit ADA.

During his time at Warner, he also Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations for International, overseeing the acquisition and then integration of the Parlophone label group, overseeing WMG’s acquisition of Gold Typhoon in Asia, and conceiving and launching WMG’s Arts Music division.

For the last four consecutive years, Seton has been named to Billboard’s “Indie Power Players” list as well as Billboard’s “Change Agents” (2021) inaugural list; “Pride” (2019); and “40 Under 40” (2016).

“I am so excited to partner with Mike and the team in helping to lead the future of this iconic business. SoundCloud has always been on the cutting edge of innovation and is simply the gold standard for independence in music. The possibilities for SoundCloud and for artists, labels and entrepreneurs everywhere are endless, and I am proud to join this extraordinary team and community,” Seton said.