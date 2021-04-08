Andrea Bocelli Announces North American ‘Believe’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced plans for his rescheduled ‘Believe’ North American Tour in support of his latest album of the same name.

The 21-date tour kicks off on October 13th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and runs through December 19th when he closes the run out at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The tour will feature Bocelli performing selections from his most recent album Believe, as well as a selection of traditional arias along with fan favorites from his crossover catalog.

“It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities,” said Bocelli. “It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together.”

With the rescheduling, some dates fell by the wayside, including his two shows at the Hollywood Bowl. Originally planned for May 22 & 23, 2021, the dates have been condensed into just one night which is set for October 24th. The May 22nd date tickets will remain valid for the Oct 24th date and the May 23rd date is cancelled.

As well, Bocelli’s planned performance at the SAP Center in sunny San Diego has been postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced.

For the tour, Bocelli and his foundation are partnering with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sale throughout the tour will help to assist people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion.

Tour Dates

OCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum

OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center

OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center

OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl

OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena

OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center

DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena

DEC 5, 2021 / Detroit / Little Caesars Arena

DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center

DEC 11, 2021 / Boston / TD Garden

DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square Garden

DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena

DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center