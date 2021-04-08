Roger Waters Pushes His North American Tour Back To 2022, Hints At A Farewell

(CelebrityAccess) — British rock icon Roger Waters has rescheduled his previously postponed North American tour, announcing that the show will hit the road in the Summer of 2022.

Promoted by AEG Presents, the “This Is Not A Drill” tour is billed as a ground-breaking cinematic rock experience in the round and a “stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive.”

For the tour, Waters will revisit some of his iconic hits from Pink Floyd’s golden era alongside some of his new material as a solo artist.

Waters, who is 77, hinted that the tour may be one of his last, stating that he was looking forward to his “first farewell tour.”

The tour, which was originally planned for 2020, will now get underway in Pittsburgh on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena with 35 additional shows in the U.S. and Canada before concluding at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on October 8th.

Ticketholders for the previously announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new 2022 dates. For any further ticketing inquiries fans should reach out to their point of purchase.

The full list of announced dates for the This Is Not a Drill 2022 tour

July 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

September 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

October 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center