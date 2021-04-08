Roger Waters Pushes His North American Tour Back To 2022, Hints At A Farewell

(CelebrityAccess) — British rock icon Roger Waters has rescheduled his previously postponed North American tour, announcing that the show will hit the road in the Summer of 2022.
Promoted by AEG Presents, the “This Is Not A Drill” tour is billed as a ground-breaking cinematic rock experience in the round and a “stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive.”
For the tour, Waters will revisit some of his iconic hits from Pink Floyd’s golden era alongside some of his new material as a solo artist.
Waters, who is 77, hinted that the tour may be one of his last, stating that he was looking forward to his “first farewell tour.”
The tour, which was originally planned for 2020, will now get underway in Pittsburgh on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena with 35 additional shows in the U.S. and Canada before concluding at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on October 8th.
Ticketholders for the previously announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new 2022 dates. For any further ticketing inquiries fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
The full list of announced dates for the This Is Not a Drill 2022 tour
July 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
July 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
July 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
August 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
August 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
September 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
September 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
October 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center