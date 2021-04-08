IMPALA Announces New Climate Charter And Sustainability Program

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — IMPALA, the European indie trade association, announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping the indie sector to achieve sustainability as the world grapples with climate change.

The program includes a climate charter for IMPALA and establishes overall targets for companies to achieve along with voluntary tools for the organization’s membership.

As part of the program, IMPALA is developing the first carbon accounting tool specifically designed for the recorded music sector. When it is completed, the tool will provide insights on carbon use in both the supply chain, as well as traditional label activities.

IMPALA has also developed a climate charter which sets out fifteen commitments for the trade organization. IMPALA has already begun working to implement its charter by asking streaming services to help assess and reduce the carbon footprint of digital music.

The package of sustainability goals was assembled by a task force task force initiated by Horst Weidenmüller from !K7, with Alison Tickell from Julie’s Bicycle appointed as adviser, along with members such as Will Hutton from Beggars Group and Peter Quicke from Ninja Tune who made up the team presenting the recommendations to IMPALA’s board.

“IMPALA’s mission is for the sector to grow sustainably. Our guidance for members sets out common-sense steps that a company can take voluntarily and expand afterwards if needed. Many of the issues can’t be solved by members acting on their own, but a collective approach will make the difference. We see this program as part of our role of being a leader and will work with all others in the sector interested in accelerating change,” said IMPALA Executive Chair Helen Smith.