Kane Brown Announces North American Run

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star Kane Brown joined the growing list of artists who are venturing out on the road this year with the announcement of his ‘Blessed & Free’ North American tour for later this year.

The tour kicks off at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on October 1st, with 34 additional dates scheduled through the late fall and winter before the run wraps on February 4th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The is scheduled to hit all 29 NBA basketball arenas, which will make Kane the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.

Chase Rice and the American country music trio Restless Road, who Brown signed to his imprint, 1021 Entertainment, will provide support on the tour.

The full list of announced ‘Blessed & Free’ tour dates

Friday, October 1, 2021 Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Los Angeles @ STAPLES Center

Friday, October 8, 2021 Nampa @ Ford Idaho Center

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Salt Lake City @ Vivint Arena

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Denver @ Ball Arena

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Oklahoma City @ Chesapeake Energy Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 Houston @ Toyota Center

Saturday, October 16, 2021 San Antonio @ AT&T Center

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Dallas @ American Airlines Center

Friday, October 22, 2021 New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Memphis @ FedExForum

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Friday, November 5, 2021 Brooklyn @ Barclays Center

Saturday, November 6, 2021 State College @ Bryce Jordan Center

Friday, November 19, 2021 Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Cleveland @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Miami @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, December 3, 2021 Orlando @ Amway Center

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Charlotte @ Spectrum Center

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Indianapolis @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Friday, January 7, 2022 Louisville @ KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

Friday, January 14, 2022 Boston @ TD Garden

Saturday, January 15, 2022 New York @ Madison Square Garden

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Milwaukee @ Fiserv Forum

Friday, January 21, 2022 Minneapolis @ Target Center

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Chicago @ United Center

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Portland @ Moda Center

Friday, January 28, 2022 Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, January 30, 2022 San Francisco @ Chase Center

Thursday, February 3, 2022 Phoenix @ Phoenix Suns Arena

Friday, February 4, 2022 Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena