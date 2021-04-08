The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Songwriter & Producer Dan Penn

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
19 0

Dan Penn is a living legend who co-wrote “I’m Your Puppet,” “Dark End of the Street,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Cry Like a Baby” and he produced the Box Tops’ legendary hit THE LETTER! Dan recently released his first solo album in years, “Living on Mercy,” and it’s amazingly satisfying, check it out. And listen to this podcast to hear Dan’s story, from Muscle Shoals to Memphis, he was there, the history comes alive.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan-penn/id1316200737?i=1000516268676

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5zCxXbfqjnseJwRKDy30Qo?si=Tiz19GlvS5CSuS5-gBGVmQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post