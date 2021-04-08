The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Songwriter & Producer Dan Penn

Dan Penn is a living legend who co-wrote “I’m Your Puppet,” “Dark End of the Street,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Cry Like a Baby” and he produced the Box Tops’ legendary hit THE LETTER! Dan recently released his first solo album in years, “Living on Mercy,” and it’s amazingly satisfying, check it out. And listen to this podcast to hear Dan’s story, from Muscle Shoals to Memphis, he was there, the history comes alive.

