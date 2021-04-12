Matt Gudinski Named CEO Of Mushroom Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Matt Gudinski, the son of the late Mushroom Group co-founder Michael Gudinski, has assumed the role of CEO at the company.

Matt, who is 36, has long been the heir apparent for Mushroom Group after he was named as the company’s Executive Directive and successor in 2013 as part of a company-wide reconfiguration to mark Mushroom Group’s 40th anniversary.

Matt joined Mushroom Group in 2003 when he was just 17 and helped to oversee the company’s growth over the past two decades.

“This isn’t a role that I expected to assume yet, but I am determined to honor the great legacy my father left,” Matt Gudinski said in a press statement.

“Mushroom Group is in its strongest position ever and as we fast approach our 50th year I know that our incredibly talented Mushroom family will help me deliver the vision Dad and I had for the next 50 years of our business.”

His father Michael Gudinski, one of the leading industry figures in Australia, died suddenly on March 2nd at the age of 68.