TOTO Pushes All Dates Back To 2022, Reveals Lineup Changes

(CelebrityAccess) — American rock band TOTO has pushed back all of their upcoming shows, including a planned tour of Europe into 2022, citing the persistence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In the interests of approaching the band’s activities with health as the primary concern for the fans, band, crew and all impacted when we commence activities, this was an easy decision to make. After four and half decades on the road, it’s been challenging living the past 14 months in isolation. As much as Joe, myself, the band, and the crew would love to be active again, The World is still navigating the challenges that face all of us. We’ll continue to announce shows so keep an eye out for confirmation that will be shared in the coming months. We look forward to getting overseas come 2022,” said TOTO founding member and guitarist Steve Lukather.

The tour is now slated to get underway at KunstRasen in Bonn, Germany, on July 14th, 2022 and wraps at Partille Arena in Gothenburg, Sweden, on August 14th.

The group also announced some lineup changes and Lukather and singer Joseph Williams will be joined by bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note / Snarky Puppy), and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora (Robert Jon & The Wreck).

Confirmed appearances include:

14 July, 2022 Bonn, Germany KunstRasen

15 July, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggodome

16 July, 2022 Halle, Germany Peißnitzinsel

19 July, 2022 Pratteln, Switzerland Z-7 Summer Nights

20 July, 2022 Tussling, Germany Schlossplatz

21 July, 2022 Middelkerke, Belgium Proximus Pop-Up Arena

23 July, 2022 Vitrolles, France Festival Jardin Sonore

28 July, 2022 Schwetzingen, Germany Schlossgarten

29 July, 2022 Graz, Austria Messe Open Air

31 July, 2022 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

10 August, 2022 Helsingborg, Sweden Sofiero Castle

11 August, 2022 Viborg, Denmark Paradepladsen

13 August, 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

14 August, 2022 Gothenburg, Sweden Partille Arena