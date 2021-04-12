This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers To Feature Lyte Co-Founder Ant Taylor

This week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers will feature Anthony ‘Ant’ Taylor, veteran tech investor and co-founder of the fan-friendly ticketing exchange platform Lyte.

Taylor will join Promoter 101’s Dan “Steiny” Steinberg to swap stories and share anecdotes followed by a moderated Q&A session.

Founded in 2013, Lyte has grown to power mobile first ticket exchanges for more than 400 venues, festivals, and entertainment brands in the U.S., including high profile events such as the BottleRock Music Festival, Newport Folk, and a recently announced partnership with the Life Is Beautiful festival.

Lyte also caters to artists such as Mumford & Sons, helping to ensure ticket resale services fans instead of brokers.

Before he co-founded Lyte, Taylor served as a senior exec at digital advertising venture Right Media, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 2007. He also served as the ad co-founder of web analytics firm Moat, which was acquired by Oracle in 2017.

Promoter 101 Storytellers takes place every Tuesday night on the audio-only social media chat platform clubhouse. The session kicks off at 9:30 PM EST/6:30 PM PST.

Tune in here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/mWEjJk4y