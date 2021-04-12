Jordan Tubiolo Named VP Of Concerts At MPI Talent

(CelebrityAccess) — MPI Talent Agency announced the hire of veteran talent agent Jordan Tubiolo, who has been named as the company’s Vice President of Concerts.

At time of press, Tubiolo’s artist roster includes Peabo Bryson, Tiffany, Kim Waters, Kayla Waters, The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Jennifer Paige, Hiroshima, The Modern Gentlemen, Regina Belle, and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas.

Tubiolo comes to his new role at MPI from Wenig LaMonica Associates (WLA Talent) in New York, where he spent more than a decade.

“We all share a booking philosophy. I realized that the first time I met Todd (Bartleson, from MPI) years ago at a conference. We all take great pride in booking and routing our artists. That whole idea of ‘leaving no stone unturned’. If an artist isn’t playing a specific market, it’s because the right venue simply doesn’t exist for the artist in that market. Our goal isn’t to just fill the calendar and move on. We want our artists playing the right rooms for their music and fans, and for the venues to be successful with ticket sales and ancillary income. If everyone is happy, we’ve done our jobs and helped cultivate a relationship for the future,” Tubiolo said of his new post.

“Jordan brings a wealth of booking knowledge along with understanding the strengths of a boutique-style, Artist-friendly agency,” added MPI Sr. VP Todd Bartleson. “In just a brief time so far, it’s been awesome to work together on our artists’ calendars for 2021 and 2022. Jordan inherently knows the right room for each artist to play in each city, and he has long-time relationships and friendships with our industry’s buyers and venues. We’re confident that bringing Jordan on board will help our artists (and agency) thrive for many years ahead.”