K-Pop Singer Katie Signs With ICM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Korean-American singer Katie has signed with ICM Partners for representation outside of South Korea.

Born in Bucheon, South Korea, Katie, whose real name is Kim Seo-hyeon, emigrated to the United States with her family at the age of 10. She studied music at the Berklee College of Music but returned to Korea to seek her fortunes in music.

While in South Korea, she successfully appeared on the fourth season of the televised talent competition K-pop Star and was subsequently signed by South Korean entertainment powerhouse YG Entertainment.

While with YG Entertainment, she recorded several singles but failed to gain significant traction outside of South Korea.

When producer SJ “SINXITY” Shin, with whom she had been collaborating with at YG Entertainment, left the company to launch his own venture AXIS, she joined him to become the label’s first artist.

In 2019, she returned to the U.S. where she re-released “Remember” her collaboration with Ty Dollar, followed by her debut EP “Log” showcasing her jazz, soul, funk, and R&B influences.

“We are pleased to represent this amazing artist as ICM continues to grow in the rapidly evolving K Pop genre,” said Jon Pleeter, Vice President of Concerts for ICM Partners.

“AXIS CCP and KATIE are excited to become part of the ICM family and look forward to working with the ICM team in growing KATIE’s career as a worldwide artist,” said SJ, CEO and founder of AXIS CCP.

The signing is in partnership with Tim Kim of KAMP Global.