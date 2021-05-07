R&B/Soul Icon Aaron Neville Hangs Up His Touring Spurs

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary New Orleans-based singer and recording artist Aaron Neville announced that after a career spanning more than 50 years, he was retiring from the life of a touring musician.

In a statement announcing his plans, Neville said he had finally grown weary of life on the road as a touring artist and was ready to slow down and relax.

“I have had such an incredible and blessed journey as a musician, singer, and human. The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road. I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck. I love signing for others, it provides so much joy for me, at least as much as for those listening, if not more. Unfortunately, the grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less desirable.”

Neville went on to leave the door open to one-off shows in the future and said he plans to continue making music.

“The current climate of our world has brought me to many realizations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on earth being less hurried. Don’t see this as a permanent goodbye, by the grace of God, i will keep making more music and may show up at a special event or concert down the road.”

Neville went on to thank his team for their assistance in touring over the years as well as his fans.

“Thank you to my band, crew, managers, the talent artists I’ve performed with, my wife and family. Most of all, thank you to my fans. Your support has been invaluable, and the memories are countless and cherished,” Neville wrote.

Neville, who has four platinum albums to his name, released his debut solo LP in 1966 on the ephemeral Par-Lo Records. The album, one of just a handful released by the label, included the smash hit “Tell It Like It Is” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, his first studio album didn’t chart until decades later when his 1991 hit “Warm Your Heart” (A&M) cracked the Billboard 200, earning platinum certification in the U.S. and gold in the frost-blasted heath of Canada.

Neville was also a frequent collaborator with other artists, from groups such as The Meters to The Neville Brothers, which he formed with his siblings, Art, Charles and Cyril.

His most recent release “Apache” came in 2016, paying homage to his Native American roots.