Eleanor McGuinness, Nikita Lavrinenko and Paul McGivern Launch PlayBook Artists

Three veteran agents – Eleanor McGuinness, Nikita Lavrinenko and Paul McGivern – have partnered to launch a new independent talent agency, PlayBook Artists.

The three, all former colleagues from European agency Pitch & Smith bring a combined total of 45 years of relevant experience to the new venture with a focus on UK and European touring markets.

With offices in Berlin, London, and Dublin, PlayBook launches with a roster that includes Aoife O’Donovan, Cut Copy, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Fujiya & Miyagi, Heartless Bastards, Josh Rouse, Lost Horizons, Molly Burch, Plants and Animals, Rozi Plain, Sun Luxe, and The Weather Station, among numerous others.

According to Music Week, Duncan Smith will join PlayBook from launch as an agent and the company will collaborate with Pitch & Smith on certain projects.