Justin Bieber Reschedules For 2022, Backs Away From Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Justin Bieber revealed the rescheduled itinerary for his upcoming Justice World Tour, which will hit the ground in early 2022.
The 45-show tour, which was originally planned for the Spring of 2020, and then pushed back to 2021 before being delayed again amid the global health crisis, is now scheduled to start on Feb. 18th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, and conclude on June 24th at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
However, the tour’s ambitions have been scaled back and Bieber will no longer visit stadiums or all markets and will instead focus on arenas with an additional 19 dates added to the tour.
Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date, and telecom company T-Mobile has signed on as a presenting sponsor for the outing.
Tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored and canceled shows will be refunded automatically. Tickets for new shows will go onsale on Thursday, August 6th.
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Dates
February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***
April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***
April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***
April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***
April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena***
June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater