Justin Bieber Reschedules For 2022, Backs Away From Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Justin Bieber revealed the rescheduled itinerary for his upcoming Justice World Tour, which will hit the ground in early 2022.

The 45-show tour, which was originally planned for the Spring of 2020, and then pushed back to 2021 before being delayed again amid the global health crisis, is now scheduled to start on Feb. 18th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, and conclude on June 24th at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

However, the tour’s ambitions have been scaled back and Bieber will no longer visit stadiums or all markets and will instead focus on arenas with an additional 19 dates added to the tour.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date, and telecom company T-Mobile has signed on as a presenting sponsor for the outing.

Tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored and canceled shows will be refunded automatically. Tickets for new shows will go onsale on Thursday, August 6th.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Dates

February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***

April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena***

June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater