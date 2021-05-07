Dierks Bentley Preps A North American Amphitheater Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After tickets for Dierks Bentley’s warm up “Live At The Bud Light Dive Bar” tour sold out in mere minutes, he’s ramping up his tour plans for 2021 with the launch of the “Beers on Me” Amphitheater tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 13th at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City and runs through October 22nd when it wraps at Walmart Amp in Rogers, Arkansas.

For the tour, Bentley will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

BEERS ON ME TOUR DATES:

8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/14/21 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/15/21 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/20/21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/21/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/22/21 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

8/26/21 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/17/21 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/18/21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/23/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/24/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/25/21 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

10/07/21 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

10/09/21 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/21/21 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/22/21 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP