The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Shelly Banjo

Shelly Banjo, Bloomberg’s New York Bureau Chief, is the #1 expert on TikTok. Here we cover the company’s birth, its algorithm, how music is picked and used, record companies’ involvement, how much money creators make…TikTok is where hits start today, you need to listen to this!

