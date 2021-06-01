NIVA Says Its Members Have Begun Receiving SVOG Approval Notices

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the National Independent Venue Association reported that several of their members have begun to approval notices from the Small Business Administration, letting them know their application have been greenlighted for a Shuttered Venue Operator Grant (SVOG).

The SVOG program, which was enacted into law on December 27th as part of American Rescue Plan Act, a package of legislation intended to address the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on public-facing small businesses has been slow to take shape.

The Small Business Administration began accepting applications for the SVOG program on April 8th but were forced to close close the application website after just a few hours after users reported unclear instructions and technical issues.

The portal was re-opened again on April 24th as the SBA started accepting applications for the program almost a full 4 months after the law was enacted.

In a statement, NIVA cheered the news that crucial financial assistance was finally about to begin flowing to its membership.

“The situation was dire, and our research showed 90 percent of independent venues would be shuttered forever without this relief. We owe enormous gratitude to those who spearheaded the funding legislation: Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representatives Peter Welch and Roger Williams, who led the charge to ensure that we will reopen, rehire, and return as the economic engines for our communities across the nation,” said Rev. Moose, executive director of NIVA. “Together with 230 bipartisan cosponsors in the House and Senate, our Congressional champions made it possible for us to once again be the magnet for commerce and renewal in our neighborhoods, and a crucial component to bring back jobs, live entertainment, and tourism. We’re grateful that the first award notices have been issued and appreciate that SBA Administrator Guzman said there will be a ramp up of notifications.”