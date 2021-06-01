Guns N’ Roses Reschedules North America

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Guns N’ Roses announced plans to resume the North American segment of their 2020 tour which was truncated by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour, which includes the rescheduled shows from their originally run, as well as 14 new stadium and arena dates, kicks off on July 31st at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and wraps with two shows at the Hard Rock Live Arena, in Hollywood, Florida, on October 2nd & 3rd.

Making their debut on the road, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will join the tour for support, performing songs from their forthcoming self-titled LP (due 6/11) including single “Distance” which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.

As of yet, there is no word on a rescheduled itinerary for GN’R’s European tour.

The full list of announced North American shows

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Sat Jul 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Tue Aug 03 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 08 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Fri Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Mon Aug 16 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Sun Aug 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Wed Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose*

Fri Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced*

Mon Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Wed Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Sat Sep 04 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley^

Wed Sep 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat Sep 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sun Sep 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Thu Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Sep 18 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Tue Sep 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Thu Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

Sun Sep 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

Wed Sep 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

Sat Oct 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

Sun Oct 03 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*