FKP Scorpio Partners With UK Promoter Sam Laurance, Expands UK Office With New Hires

(CelebrityAccess) — European concert promoter FKP Scorpio announced an expansion of their operations in London through a partnership with noted concert promoter Sam Laurance, and the addition of three new team members.

Laurence, who founded the music event brand Dollop, will bring clients such as Jamie xx, Joji, Kelela, M Huncho, Moderat, 100 Gecs, Greentea Peng, Dorian Electra, Berwyn, Erika de Casier, Koreless and Smerz to the table in the partnershop.

“Sam is one of the most exciting promoters in the game right now and to help develop his artists and take them to the next level is something that excites us all at FKP Scorpio”. Sam added, “I am looking forward to connecting with FKP’s network, developing the artists I work with, creating opportunities for new artists at the start of their career, while pushing for a more sustainable and inclusive cross-industry future.”

Additional hires at FKP Scorpio’s London office include Julie Morgan, who was named Head of Marketing – UK & European Touring; Rebecca Nichols joins as Head of Live Coordination; and Lou Champion who joins the agency as Head of Ticketing.

Morgan joins FKP Scorpio from SJM Concerts where she spent the last 16 years, most recently as the event company’s Head of Marketing and P&R. Originally from Scotland, Julie was one of the earliest graduates from the performing arts school LIPA, where she studied Entertainment and Music Management.

“I am massively excited to be part of the team in the UK and Europe. FKP Scorpio is a company whose ethos I totally believe in. I love live music and can’t wait to drive the company’s marketing forward with exciting plans for the future,” Morgan said.

Nichols comes to FKP Scorpio from CAA where she worked as an agent for more than a decade, booking headlining international tours and developing brand partnerships.

She said “I’m excited to be part of the FKP Scorpio team and working with such a dynamic and talented group of people on many special projects and exciting artists. I admire the company and their values, and I’m delighted to be part of building the UK business. I also can’t wait to get back to gigs!’

Champion’s resume includes numerous ticket industry gigs, such as Live Nation, Warner Music, Kilimanjaro Live, and London Olympics 2012. Lou was also a keynote speaker at the 2020 ILMC Futures Forum discussing The Ticket of The Future. “I am thrilled to be joining the FKP family and at a defining moment for UK ticketing,” Champion said.

Daniel Ealam & Scott O’Neill, MD’s Of Live at FKP Scorpio UK – added “We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to driving the UK business with a group of like-minded music fans.”