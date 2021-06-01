Florida Concert Tickets Are $18 If You Are Vaccinated, $999.99 If You’re Not

(Hypebot) — Tickets for a June 26th St Petersburg, Florida show with Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin come with an unusual caveat.

“Discounted” tickets are available for $18 in advance, $20 day of show. But to be eligible for the discount you will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and your COVID-19Vaccination Record Card.

Yes, you’ll need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.

“If you do not care about the discount,” reads the ticket page for the show, “tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99.”

“We’re all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit,” said Ray Carlisle, who sings and plays guitar in Teenage Bottlerocket.

Promoter Paul Williams added: “We’re just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community,” Williams said.