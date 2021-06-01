New Bandcamp Fridays And Juneteenth Fundraiser Announced

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp has announced a new string of first Fridays designed to help indie artists and labels along with a special Juneteenth promotion that will raise money for the NAACP.

On Friday, June 18th, from midnight to midnight Pacific Time, Bandcamp will hold its second annual Juneteenth fundraiser where they donate 100% of their share of all sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The NAACP LDF “has a long history of effectively enacting change through litigation, advocacy, and public education,” writes Bandcamp, “and we’re doing this annually in recognition of the fact that real progress towards racial equity requires a sustained, ongoing commitment.”

The indie music destination is also bringing back its hugely popular Bandcamp Fridays starting August 6th, and they will continue on the first Friday of the month for the rest of 2021.

On the first Friday of every month since March of 2020, Bandcamp has waived their revenue share which averages about 7% to support indie artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic.