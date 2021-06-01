Insomniac To Bring A Lost In Dreams Festival To Las Vegas This Summer

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — EDM promoter Insomniac has announced the dates for their brand new Las Vegas festival property Lost In Dreams, which will hit the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 4th and 5th, 2021.

The two-day festival will feature three stages of music representing future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal driven dance music.

As of yet, Insomniac has not announced a lineup for the festival, but general admission and VIP passes will go on sale on June 4th.

Insomniac introduced the Lost in Dreams brand in February and launched an accompanying label to showcase artists that fit into the framework of the concept.

Insomniac has already dropped five releases through the new label, including collaborations with Kaivon, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, Highlnd, and Danny Olson.

The new Las Vegas festival expands Insomniac’s footprint in Las Vegas, which already hosts the promoter’s premier event Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, the largest dance music festival in the world.