DaBaby Questioned And Released In Connection To Miami Beach Shooting

MIAMI BEACH (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper DaBaby was interviewed in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of a Miami Beach restaurant on Monday night.

According to NBC News, police identified Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, the given name of rapper DaBaby as “one of the many individuals currently being interviewed” about the incident.

Police were summoned to Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach on Monday after gunfire left two people wounded, one who remains in critical condition, NBC Miami reported.

“At first it was like two or three shots, and then a couple seconds later it was like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” a witness told NBC Miami.

The Miami Herald reported that DaBaby was released on Monday after questioning and said two other individuals were in custody in connection to the shooting.

“Arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed,” Police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez wrote in a press release. “We are incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators for their efforts in this complex investigation.”

DaBaby was arrested in January after he was alleged to have punched a concert promoter. Police at the time said he denied being involved in the incident and was later released without charges.