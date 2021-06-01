Music Midtown Returns To Atlanta This Summer

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation revealed that the Music Midtown festival will return as an in-person event to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park this year with a roster of headliners that includes Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, and DaBaby.

The two-day festival, which is scheduled for September 18 & 19, will feature four stages of music with a lineup that also includes 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Yungblud, Bleachers, Dashboard Confessional, Surfaces, Lauv, Latto, Tierra Whack, and numerous others.

“Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” said Peter Conlon, Head of Live Nation Atlanta. “It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for Atlanta.”

While COVID-19 seems to be fading in the U.S., Live Nation is still focused on health and safety for the event and will be in “regular communication” with state and local health and public safety officials and follow current guidelines for the festival.

“As the festival approaches, Music Midtown patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering the festival grounds,” Live Nation said in a statement announcing the event.

The 2021 edition of music Midtown is produced by Live Nation with telecom giant Verizon serving as a sponsor for the event.