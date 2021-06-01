Dates Announced For Coachella And Stagecoach Festival’s Return In 2022

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — After two years of lying fallow due to the coronavirus pandemic, promoter Goldenvoice announced the dates for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s 2022 return.

The festival will return to its home turf in Indio from April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24, according to Coachella’s website.

While a lineup has not been announced, advance ticket sales for Coachella 2022 return start on June 4th.

Coachella, one of the largest music festivals in the U.S., was one of the first major events to fall victim to coronavirus in early 2020 when it was postponed until the fall and ultimately canceled completely for 2020.

A planned return for April 2021 was also canceled after health officials expressed concern that fans traveling to the festival from other states would provide an easy way for COVID-19 to further spread.

Additionally, Goldenvoice revealed that the country music-oriented Stagecoach Festival will also return in the Spring of 2022, taking place at the same location in the week following Coachella, from April 29 to May 1.