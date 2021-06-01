Former Ticketmaster Head Jared Smith Named President Of Ski Resort Chain Alterra Mountain Company

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Alterra Mountain Company announced that Jared Smith, formerly President and Global Chairman of Live Nation’s Ticketmaster division, has been named president of the Colorado-based ski resort operator.

According to Alterra, Smith and his new team will focus on providing hospitality to the resort chain’s guests, while driving growth and advancing employee relations.

“Jared’s professional experience placed him at the center of connecting consumers with some of the most recognizable brands and experiences in the world,” said Rusty Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “His proven ability to build exceptional teams and create new products and services to deliver sustainable growth is a unique fit for where we are in the development of Alterra Mountain Company.”

Smith, who left Ticketmaster at the end of 2020, spent more than 15 years at Live Nation in a variety of senior roles.

“Alterra Mountain Company is a special company that has assembled some of the most iconic destinations on the planet with a vision to build a global mountain community and reinforce what makes each one of the destinations unique,” said Jared Smith, appointed President of Alterra Mountain Company. “The universal commitment to this vision from the leadership team was very attractive to me. I’m excited and humbled to be a part of it.”

Alterra, which is based in Denver, operates 15 ski resorts around North America, including Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.