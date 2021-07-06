DJ/Producer Illenium Performs At Allegiant Stadium’s First Concert

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders new brand-new home Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert with a sold-out show by DJ/Producer Illenium who performed Trilogy, a three-set concert featuring material from his previous three albums.

The concert featured support from DJs 3Lau and CloudNine who opened the show with one-hour sets.

“TRILOGY at Allegiant Stadium was a highlight of my career and a dream come true,” recalled Illenium. “I feel so blessed to have the best fans in the world who continually support me day after day – they are the reason this was all possible!”

Managed by ASM Global, Allegiant Stadium, the domed, 72,000-capacity stadium first opened its doors on July 31st, 2020 but was forced to postpone large scale public events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country music legend Garth Brooks was originally scheduled as the debut performer for the stadium on February 27th, but the show was postponed until July 10th.