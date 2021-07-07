Music Agent Brent Smith Joins Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music, the talent agency launched after Paradigm’s North American music business, announced the hire of veteran talent agent Brent Smith, who joins the company as executive vice present and managing executive.

Smith joins Wasserman from WME, where he spent more than two decades and eventually became a partner. His roster at WME includes Kendrick Lamar, Adam Levine, Mark Knopfler, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, The Creator.

However, Smith reportedly left the agency in October following the exit of Marc Geiger, WME’s longtime head of global music in June.

According to Variety, Smith was suspended from WME in September over “aggressive behavior” and bullying.

Smith began his career at Ian Copeland’s Frontier Booking International.