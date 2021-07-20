Live Nation VP Theresa Vasquez Confirmed Among The Dead In Miami Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade County, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Miami-Dade County identified the remains of a 36-year-old Los Angeles as a victim of the Surfside condominium collapse.

Theresa Vasquez, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Partnerships arrived in Miami on June 24rd to visit her parents at Champlain Towers South the night before the 12 story building collapsed in one of the deadliest major structure failures in U.S. history.

Velasquez’s parents, Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, lived in Apartment 304 in the complex, residing there for nearly a decade.

She got her start in the industry as a performer, DJing events such as Miami Beach’s White Party and New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA before she became Director of Global Brand Partnerships at SFX Entertainment.

She transitioned to Live Nation in 2015, accepting a post as Sr. Director of Strategic Alliances and later serving as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

After she was first reported missing following the building’s collapse, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino took to social media to say: “Keeping Theresa Velasquez in our thoughts, one of @LiveNation’s own, and a beloved friend, daughter, sister, and co-worker. Sending love to everyone in Surfside – we need miracles tonight 🙏.”