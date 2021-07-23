Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Wolf Alice, more nominated for Mercury Prize 2021

LONDON (Hypebot) — The Mercury Prize, which recognizes albums outside of the mainstream, has named its 2021 list of nominees and it’s a diverse group.

The full list of Mercury Prize 2021 nominees is:

Arlo Parks “Collapsed in Sunbeams” (pictured above)

Berwyn “Demotape/Vega

Black Country, New Road “For the First Time”

Celeste “Not Your Muse”

Ghetts “Conflict of Interest”

Hannah Peel “Fir Wave”

Laura Mvula “Pink Noise”

Mogwai “As the Love Continues”

Nubya Garcia “Source”

Sault “Untitled (Rise)”

Wolf Alice “Blue Weekend”

The 2021 Awards Show will take place on September 9th at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith UK.