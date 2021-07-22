Live Nation Announces $20 All-In Ticket Program For Summer Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert giant Live Nation has revived their $20 dollar ‘all-in’ ticket program to mark the return of live events this summer after a long coronavirus slumber.

The ‘Return to Live’ program, which allows fans to pick up concert tickets to shows at participating outdoor Live Nation venues across the U.S., covers more than 1,000 concerts from some of the biggest acts in Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more.

In total, 36 artists have been announced for the all-in tickets, including Judas Priest, 311, Jason Aldean, Megadeth, Lil Baby, Black Crowes, Slipknot, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rise Against, and Brad Paisley, among others.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting on July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT while supplies last.