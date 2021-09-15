JoAnn Armstrong To Oversee Programming At Coachella Valley Arena

PALM DESERT, CA (CelebrtiyAccess) — Venue management and consultancy company Oak View Group announced the addition of three new key staffers at the under-construction Coachella Valley Arena.

The new hires include veteran talent buyer JoAnn Armstrong, who was named to the post of Vice President of Programming at the arena.

Armstrong comes to her new role from the Honda Center, where she was part of the team that opened the arena in 1993 and has overseen programming since.

“It is bittersweet to be leaving my work family at the Honda Center,” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn announcing the new gig. “Having joined the inaugural team of this arena, I met and worked with, and brought some of the most talented people in the entertainment industry and made some lifelong friendships as well.”

“It’s such a thrill to be able to build a new entertainment destination for the fans. Can’t wait to see you all in the desert,” Armstrong added.

Oak View Group also announced the hire of Joyce Szudzik as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to her new role, Szudzik served as VP of Digital and Social Media for AEG and previously spent more than a decade in a senior marketing role at AEG Presents.

The new hires at Coachella Valley were rounded out by the addition of Ruth Hill as Vice President of Finance. Hill’s resume includes senior strategy roles at the marketing communications agency Mod Op, and Regional Finance Director at golf resort operator ClubCorp.

Construction work began at the 11,000-capacity Coachella Arena in June and the venue is expected to open its doors in the fall of 2022.