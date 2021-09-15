Arlo Parks Wins The 2021 Mercury Prize For Album Of The Year

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Arlo Parks’ album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

Parks collected her prize during an awards gala at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith that was hosted by BBC Music’s Lauren Laverne. Guest presenter, Annie Mac announced the overall winner for 2021 on behalf of the judging panel.

“It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner. Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years, with ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ Arlo Parks has created an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward thinking fashion. It has the ability to reach out and remind a wider audience of the timeless art of the album. Arlo is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary British life,” a statement from the judging panel said.

Parks’ prize includes a cheque for £25,000 as well as the winner’s trophy for 2021.

The awards gala also featured a slate of live music that included Parks performing her hit “Too Good” as well as performances from her short list rivals BERYWN, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, and Wolf Alice.

The prize continued to be sponsored by British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins, broadcast partner, BBC Music, and Hyundai.

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ are:

Arlo Parks ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams‘

BERWYN ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA‘

Black Country, New Road ‘For the First Time‘

Celeste ‘Not Your Muse‘

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra ‘Promises‘

Ghetts ‘Conflict of Interest‘

Hannah Peel ‘Fir Wave‘

Laura Mvula ‘Pink Noise‘

Mogwai ‘As the Love Continues‘

Nubya Garcia ‘SOURCE‘

SAULT ‘Untitled (Rise)‘

Wolf Alice ‘Blue Weekend‘