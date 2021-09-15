Bandsintown Adds 4M Users In The Last 90 Days As Fans Signal They’re Eager To Return To Live Shows

(Hypebot) — Live concerts may be experiencing an uneven return to normal thanks to the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy, but fans are more eager than ever to plan their next concert outing.

That’s the takeaway from new stats shared by Bandsintown, which despite the obvious speed bumps affecting live touring, has added 4 million new users in the last 90 days to reach 65 million registered users.

“That growth happened organically without any marketing,” Bandsintown co-founder and managing partner Fabrice Sergent told Hypebot.

Fan ‘buy ticket’ clicks driven by Bandsintown have also returned to pre-pandemic levels of 11 million per month.

2.3 million live events are listed on Bandsintown each year and they’ve just launched a new website that features expanded search by date range, genre, city, venue, festival, and of course for the 550,000 registered artists who use free Bandsintown For Artists tools to market shows.

The new site also adds personalized show recommendations formerly only available to Bandsintown app users.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.